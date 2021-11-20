William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of IQVIA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $11.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.00.

IQV has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Shares of IQV opened at $268.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a one year low of $165.52 and a one year high of $272.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after acquiring an additional 674,553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

