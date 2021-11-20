PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBF. Barclays raised their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.76. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 28.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 272,688 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

