PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PBF. Barclays raised their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of PBF stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.76. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $18.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 28.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 272,688 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
