Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the October 14th total of 96,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 18.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 54.0% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 28,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 16.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $34.05 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

