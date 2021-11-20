ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.08 Million

Brokerages expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to report $63.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.80 million and the lowest is $61.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $231.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $237.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $346.85 million, with estimates ranging from $226.16 million to $385.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.97) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.0% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHPT stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

