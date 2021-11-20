County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.97.

ICBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of ICBK opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $217.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.50%. Analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 236.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 129,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 90,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $999,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

