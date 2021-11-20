Short Interest in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Decreases By 25.9%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,997,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.