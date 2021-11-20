COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Earns Buy Rating from Litchfield Hills Research

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of COMS opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. COMSovereign has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative net margin of 423.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%.

In other news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $114,116. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in COMSovereign in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in COMSovereign in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

