PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,680,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,659 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $43,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $230,000.

NYSE:ISD opened at $16.26 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

