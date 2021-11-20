Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,487 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Ingersoll Rand worth $42,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IR stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $62.06.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,975 shares of company stock worth $4,850,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

