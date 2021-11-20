Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 3,489 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $41,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Globe Life by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 131.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE GL opened at $92.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $96.18. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.21 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.