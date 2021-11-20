Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 1,364 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $39,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 9.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 140.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,775,000 after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 3,742.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 45,543 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 39.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $259.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.19. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.71.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

