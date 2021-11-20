Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $597,000 Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 107,922.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,456 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $18.40 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.