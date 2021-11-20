Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 10,391 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 94,463.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 222.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 883.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

