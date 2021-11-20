Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 9,437 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 85,790.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 172,824 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

