Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 115,663.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Viasat were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,077,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 12.1% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,685,000 after purchasing an additional 271,747 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Viasat by 4.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Viasat by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VSAT stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $68.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

