Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $616,000 Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 103,588.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $83.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $86.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

