TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 5.5%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.22 and last traded at $55.90. Approximately 8,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 888,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

TASK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. As a group, analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

