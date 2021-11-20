American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Down 12.3%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI)’s stock price traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.04 and last traded at C$5.07. 1,329,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 920,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.78.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 10.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.38.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

