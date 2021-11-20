American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Down 12.3%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) shares dropped 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.04 and last traded at C$5.07. Approximately 1,329,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 920,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 10.02.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.