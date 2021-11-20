NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.00

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 1739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $841.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $901,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,678 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

