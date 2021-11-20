NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.00

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 1739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $841.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $901,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,678 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

