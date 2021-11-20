Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.21

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 61486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Get Invitae alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,419,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,091 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Invitae by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,651,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.