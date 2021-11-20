Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 263.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,612 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,551,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25,976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,983 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $40.36 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

