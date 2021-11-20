Zacks Investment Research Lowers Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELEV. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.10 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.37.

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevation Oncology (ELEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.