L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered L.B. Foster from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $181.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 493.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,536 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

