Zacks Investment Research Lowers Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

