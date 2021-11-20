Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 842,767 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.59 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

