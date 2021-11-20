Marshall Wace LLP Sells 46,669 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,669 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cameco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Cameco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 379,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 67,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 388,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.23 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

