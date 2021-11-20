Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,183 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 142.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 60,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 35,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.54 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $39,702.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

