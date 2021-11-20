Royal Bank of Canada Raises Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $124.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.71.

NYSE:SPB opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.74. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $106.48.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 90.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 270,225 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 413,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

