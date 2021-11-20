Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 731,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

INDI opened at $15.37 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.01.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

