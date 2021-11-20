Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.
Shares of CRON opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.68. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $15.83.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
