Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Shares of CRON opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.68. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after buying an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

