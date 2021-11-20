Citigroup Cuts Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $28.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,692,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,630,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,911,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

