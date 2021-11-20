Mariner LLC Grows Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.