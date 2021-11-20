Mariner LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after purchasing an additional 531,118 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,973,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,203. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXEL opened at $18.03 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

