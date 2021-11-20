Mariner LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 128.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 189.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.15 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

