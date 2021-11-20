16,915 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

People's United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

