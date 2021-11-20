22,522 Shares in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCPC. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCPC opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

TCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

