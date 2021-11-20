Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.21% of Cocrystal Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 147,933 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,438,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COCP opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.13. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COCP. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

