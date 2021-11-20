Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Credit Suisse Group worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

NYSE:CS opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.