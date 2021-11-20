Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of Douglas Emmett worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 372.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,384 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 55.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,525.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 646,348 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

DEI stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 101.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.