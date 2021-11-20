Millennium Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 40.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apria were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth $4,530,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Apria by 372.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter.

In other Apria news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $51,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,925,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,010 in the last three months.

NYSE:APR opened at $29.75 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

