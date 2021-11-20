Man Group plc Buys Shares of 9,341 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,273,000 after purchasing an additional 627,017 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after acquiring an additional 420,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 356,812 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of REG opened at $73.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.05%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

