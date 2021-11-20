Man Group plc Takes Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 66,217 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KODK opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

