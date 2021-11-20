Man Group plc Invests $665,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 182.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $73.03 on Friday. AECOM has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.