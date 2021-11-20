Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Chatham Lodging Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

CLDT stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $612.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

