Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Chatham Lodging Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
CLDT stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $612.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
