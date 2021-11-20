Man Group plc Invests $709,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE opened at $54.82 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.