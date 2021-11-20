MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 36.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 222.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 131.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $40.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 29.32%. Research analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

