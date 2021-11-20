Head-To-Head Analysis: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

GoodRx has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GoodRx and Veritone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $550.70 million 28.73 -$293.62 million ($0.71) -56.32 Veritone $57.71 million 16.53 -$47.88 million ($2.11) -13.75

Veritone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GoodRx and Veritone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 0 4 8 0 2.67 Veritone 0 2 3 0 2.60

GoodRx currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.78%. Veritone has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.33%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than GoodRx.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -41.36% -31.61% -16.01% Veritone -87.19% -79.19% -36.24%

Summary

GoodRx beats Veritone on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

