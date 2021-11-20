MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $269,000 in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 181,806 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 316.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 110,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $784,350. 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

